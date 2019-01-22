Ericaism: Be Quiet Sometimes [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 01.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica Campbell may have her own radio show where she talks on it for several hours, but she isn’t a big talker. She loves to drive and say nothing and also enjoys just listening to others in a conversation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica believes sometimes you need to be quiet. She also wants you to watch your words.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Be Slow To Speak And Slow To Get Angry [VIDEO]

Remember that words have power and you should be using them to help, warn and speak your truth. Make sure you’re also speaking in love with your words.

See photos of Erica Campbell below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Ericaism: Be Quiet Sometimes [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 day ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 6 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close