Ericaism: Be Quiet Sometimes [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell may have her own radio show where she talks on it for several hours, but she isn’t a big talker. She loves to drive and say nothing and also enjoys just listening to others in a conversation.
Erica believes sometimes you need to be quiet. She also wants you to watch your words.
Remember that words have power and you should be using them to help, warn and speak your truth. Make sure you’re also speaking in love with your words.
