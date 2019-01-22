Local Restaurant Allows TSA Workers To Eat For Free During Shutdown

1 reads Leave a comment
A local restaurant in Morrisville is allowing TSA workers to eat for free during the shutdown.
The Thai/Lao restaurant, Yin Dee, is only about 5 minutes from the RDU airport. The owners are allowing TSA workers who present their badge to eat a meal up to $8 for free. The owner, Patti Graham, says most meals at the restaurant aren’t more than $9.
