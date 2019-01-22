Ask Willie: How Do You Deal With Someone Who Is Broken

| 01.22.19
A listener asked Willie how they should “deal with someone who is broken.” Willie says the key is to remember to show compassion and not think of it as “dealing with someone.” We need to show them love, compassion and understanding and above all lead them to Christ. No one is “too broken” for Christ.

