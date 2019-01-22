CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

UPDATE: Woman Clears Chris Brown Name As Rapist

91 reads
Leave a comment
Chris Brown

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria

UPDATE : January 22, 2019

Chris Brown post to instagram with a post that says, ” This B!tch Lyin”. He states, ” I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!! ”

After reports surfaced that Chris Brown was arrested in Paris, due to alleged rape allegations. The name of the someone affiliated with the accuser surfaced; claiming Kim Ford as the woman that accused the youngest artist to own his master recordings of rape.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kim Ford took to instagram to deny the singer was involved in any rape activities. ” To everyone messaging me… I am not the person who said that Chris Brown raped them. I was there but nothing happened & the man who hit me had no relation to Chris Brown”, she said.

2015 BET Awards - Backstage

Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour

10 photos Launch gallery

Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour

Continue reading Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour

Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour

She continues, ” You ‘re wasting your time trolling my page. CB & his friends know it wasn’t me & I have nothing to do with it… They know who it is so stop hating on me”.

As of now, no update on the investigation surrounding Chris Brown’s involvement.

 

 

UPDATE: Woman Clears Chris Brown Name As Rapist was originally published on hiphopnc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 day ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 6 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close