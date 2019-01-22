UPDATE : January 22, 2019

Chris Brown post to instagram with a post that says, ” This B!tch Lyin”. He states, ” I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!! ”

After reports surfaced that Chris Brown was arrested in Paris, due to alleged rape allegations. The name of the someone affiliated with the accuser surfaced; claiming Kim Ford as the woman that accused the youngest artist to own his master recordings of rape.

Kim Ford took to instagram to deny the singer was involved in any rape activities. ” To everyone messaging me… I am not the person who said that Chris Brown raped them. I was there but nothing happened & the man who hit me had no relation to Chris Brown”, she said.

She continues, ” You ‘re wasting your time trolling my page. CB & his friends know it wasn’t me & I have nothing to do with it… They know who it is so stop hating on me”.

As of now, no update on the investigation surrounding Chris Brown’s involvement.

UPDATE: Woman Clears Chris Brown Name As Rapist was originally published on hiphopnc.com