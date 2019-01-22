CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Worst 50 Places For Christians

Open Doors USA published its annual World Watch List and listed the top 50 countries where it’s most dangerous to follow Jesus. 

Per Christian Post: “Looking at the numbers, 245 million Christians in the top 50 countries in the World Watch List are expected to face high levels of persecution in the coming year, which is an increase from the 215 million projected last year. As many as 4,136 Christians were murdered last year because of their faith, while 1,266 churches or Christian buildings were attacked.”

The top countries are as follows: 

1. North Korea

2. Afghanistan

3. Somalia

4. Libya

5. Pakistan

6. Sudan

7. Eritra

8. Yemen

9. Iran

10. India

Often traveled countries that may come as a surprise to some U.S. tourists include Nigeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Morocco, Mexico, United Arab Emirates and Colombia.  

