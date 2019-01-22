CLOSE
Historic Church In Atlanta Vandalized On MLK Day

Atlanta Police Department...

Source: Christian Science Monitor / Getty

Members at a historic church in southwest Atlanta were shocked after it was vandalized while members were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. AJC reports that Pastor Isaiah Waddy of Saint Paul African Methodist mentioned something like this has never happened.

Police were called to the church Monday afternoon after “666” and “pay back” were spray-painted on several windows and walls of the church.

Waddy said, “It was disturbing to me because it was Martin Luther King celebration day.”

He recalls members of the church cleaning up and just feeling somber and sad. Waddy also mentioned that he knows what “666” means, but doesn’t understand why they put “pay back” on the church.

Nevertheless, he put out a statement encouraging whoever was responsible to come back.

He said, “Please come back on Sunday and worship with us. You don’t have to say, ‘I was the one did it,’ just come in.”

Police are still investigating the incident.

A veritable who’s who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

Historic Church In Atlanta Vandalized On MLK Day was originally published on getuperica.com

