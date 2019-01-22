CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Singer Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation

Breezy Is In Trouble Again...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Breezy might be in some big trouble in Paris.

According to reports, Chris Brown and two other people are in Police custody in Paris, France after a woman filed a rape complaint. One of the other men in custody is his Bodyguard.

No official word from the camp of Chris Brown.

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

10 photos Launch gallery

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Continue reading 13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s beef began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

A 24-year-old woman claims Chris Brown raped her on the night of Jan. 15-16th after meeting at a nightclub in France. According to the complaint, Brown invited the woman to his hotel room at the Le Mandarin Oriental along with another woman. Things get a bit tricky and she says she ended up in another room alone with the singer where she was allegedly raped.

Also Read: Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Assault

She also claimed that Brown’s bodyguard abused her.

Source: Fox 5 DC

Also Read: Lawsuit Against Chris Brown For Alleged Gang Rape At His Home

Also Read: Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

 

Singer Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 16 hours ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 6 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close