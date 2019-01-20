CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Adrien Broner Still Believes He Beat Manny Pacquiao [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

We asked last week who would win the fight between Manny Pacquaio and Adrien Broner with plenty of people siding with Pac-Man, even at 40.

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Last night was fight night and true to some predictors, Manny convincingly beat Broner to retain his welterweight title belts. But don’t tell that to AB because HE believes he won the fight — despite not landing more than eight punches in ANY round and only landing 50 punches TOTAL.

“I did this for the whole hood,” Broner said to Jim Gray. “What they tryna’ do is, they tryna’ get that money again with Pacquaio and Floyd but that’s cool. I’m still that n***a!”

Sometimes you gotta have the ridiculous kind of confidence Broner has in everyday situations. Cause I don’t see how you can say you landed the cleaner punches … when there’s evidence of this:

And this:

And people clowning you from Twitter accounts that don’t even usually clown people.

Maybe next time AB, maybe next time.

Adrien Broner Still Believes He Beat Manny Pacquiao [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 4 days ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 5 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close