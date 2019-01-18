CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Listen: Tasha Cobbs Preps New Music, “This Is A Move”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

New music alert! Tasha Cobbs is gearing up to release a new single called “This Is A Move.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She took to social media to share the news, revealing a Jan. 25, 2019 release date. It’s classic Tasha: riffs, runs and soul tied up in a worship song that will give you chills upon listening.

The news comes at the heel of a few other announcements from the gospel singer. Having been nominated for the upcoming Stellar Awards and booking a performance at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, Tasha Cobbs is also set to be featured on the Awakening Tour and recently penned a devotional for the Reverent Wonder Bible Reading Plan on the YouVersion Bible app.

Can’t wait to see what else 2019 has in store for Mrs. Tasha Cobbs Leonard! Take a listen to a snippet of her new song “This Is A Move” below:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Listen: Tasha Cobbs Preps New Music, “This Is A Move” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 day ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close