CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Man Fatally Shoots Estranged Wife And Injures Daughter Outside Church Before Turning Gun On Himself [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Caution tape displaying police crime scene line

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Police in Cypress, Texas say 62-year-old, Arthur Edigin fatally shot his estranged wife and injured his daughter outside of a church Texas. According to ABC 13 after the shooting SWAT surrounded Extend Stay America hotel for hours and then went into the hotel where they found Edgin dead in the bathroom.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Police believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reports state that police received a tip that he had checked into the hotel and at the moment was considered armed and dangerous.

SEE ALSO: Man Charged In Shooting At Georgia Shopping Center

Furthermore during this standoff some hotel guests were evacuated.

 

Deputies say Edgin opened fire outside of the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church around 7pm. His daughter was also shot and there was a child that was in the car at the time .

Lastly, some sources say Edigin threatened his wife in the past as well as during an incident on January 6th. We will continue to keep this family and church in our prayers.

See gospel artists who are also pastors below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

Man Fatally Shoots Estranged Wife And Injures Daughter Outside Church Before Turning Gun On Himself [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 day ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close