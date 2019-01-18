Get Up! News Roundup: Kevin Hart To Star In Monopoly Game Movie, Women’s March In DC This Weekend & More

| 01.18.19
Kevin Hart might not be hosting the Oscars, but he has another movie he’s starring in. The comedian landed a role in a film about the game Monopoly.

There is no mention on what role he will play, but we’re pretty excited about this.

SEE ALSO: Get Up! News Roundup: Kevin Hart Is Over Talking About Hosting The Oscars, Regina Hall Makes History &amp; More

In other news the Women’s March is in DC this weekend and Sister Marches will be throughout the United States. Women will stand together to empower one another and fight for rights as they resist President Donald Trump.

Lastly, Gladys Knight is set to perform at the Super Bowl. She will be lending her voice to sing the National Anthem.

See photos of Kevin Hart.

