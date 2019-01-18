Tamika Mallory Shares How Her Parents Influenced Her Activism And How The Death Of Her Son’s Father Impacted Her Life

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tamika Mallory is known for being an activist and currently serves as the co-president of the Women’s March. At a young age she had a lot of influence from her parents to speak on certain issues.

Mallory recalls as a kid on Saturday as a family they would go to marches and meetings and Sunday was for church. She called her parents “freedom fighters.”

Nevertheless she also used to get in trouble for talking so much. Her mother always told her that her mouth would get her in trouble, but in the life she lives today it gets her in good trouble. She fights for those who are voiceless and struggle within their own battles.

Mallory spoke about how she’s committed to anti-gun violence after the father of her son was gunned down at a young age.It left her with a lot of trauma and knew that as she got older she wanted to make a change for the young people growing up.

