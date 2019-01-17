Louisville Airport Is Being Renamed After Muhammad Ali!!!

Black History month is starting early this year. Muhammad Ali is getting an airport in Louisville, Kentucky named after him! It was announced earlier this week that Louisville International Airport will be renamed Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

