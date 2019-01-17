GRIFF Prayer: Toys He Wasn’t Allowed To Play With [VIDEO]

01.17.19
GRIFF was at Walmart and saw a little boy playing with Legos and remembered how much he loved playing with them as a kid. He recalls his mother not buying them anymore after she stepped on one.

GRIFF then thought about how his mother mentioned she wasn’t allowed to play with jacks as a child because it stabbed his grandmothers foot. If anyone has ever hit their foot on a jack they should know the pain is bad.

He realized the pain of stepping onto a Lego will never compare to how a jack feels.

See photos of GRIFF below.

GRIFF Prayer: Toys He Wasn’t Allowed To Play With [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

