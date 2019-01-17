CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Support The Government Shutdown Challenge

63 reads
Leave a comment

Social media challenges are extremely popular right now but most of them are just for fun. The Willie Moore Jr. Show team has come up with a challenge that’ll do some good.

It’s called the “Government Shutdown Challenge,” and we’re challenging you to be a blessing to government workers who have been working without pay for over three weeks. Some people are unable to pay their bills, like rent, daycare or even put food on the table.

So far we have raised over $30,00 to help these families and we are so thankful to everyone who has donated! But lets keep it going, the more you donate the more families we can bless! Ain’t it a blessing to be able to be a blessing?

Click here to donate!

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

Support The Government Shutdown Challenge was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 5 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 18 hours ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 4 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 week ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 1 week ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close