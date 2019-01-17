CLOSE
National
HomeNational

The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual Tribute at National Cathedral [Livestream]

0 reads
Leave a comment

In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience of hope into the fatigue of despair.” His words remind us that this “other America” still exists for too many today. Join special guest Ms. Cathy Hughes, Founder, and Chairperson of Urban One, the largest African-American owned and operated broadcasting company in the nation, for this annual event.

Dr. King’s words will be amplified by musical performances from Howard University Choir, Children of the Gospel, and the Cathedral Band and dance by Andile Ndlovu of the Washington Ballet. With participation and sponsorship from Advancement Project, a next-generation, multi-racial civil rights organization, we will shine a light on all Americans, and cling to the faith that, as King says, will “speed up the day when all of God’s children … will be able to join hands and live together all over this great nation.”

The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual Tribute at National Cathedral [Livestream] was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 22 hours ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 7 days ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close