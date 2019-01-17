CLOSE
Tamela And David Mann Discuss Their Marriage And What’s Kept Them Together On ‘Good Morning America’ [VIDEO]

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tamela and David Mann were guests on Good Morning America and sat down with Robin Roberts to discuss their new book, “Us Against The World,” and how they’ve managed to stay together after 30 years of marriage and their blended family.

“The marriages that we saw, we wanted to do better than that,” Tamela shared. David added, “You know, so it’s like — We didn’t have those examples of marriage. That example to say, you know, cause both of our parents unfortunately, they were divorced. We made up in our mind. We took divorce off the table as an option. It was like, we’re going the work through whatever. Richer for poorer. Sickness and health.”

Watch the full interview below. The couples joint album, The Love Project is available now.

