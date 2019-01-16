Alabama Chick-fil-A Opens On A Sunday To Fulfill The Wish Of Boy Living With Autism And Cerebral Palsy

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chick-fil-A is normally closed on Sunday, but at a location in Alabama it opened it’s doors to fulfill a birthday wish. 14-year-old, Elijah Sprague is autistic and has cerebral palsy.

For his birthday all he wanted was to work at the drive-thru of Chick-fil-A. According to Christian Post, the manager and uncle to Elijah, Walt Gilstrap and owner Mr. Glen opened the doors to make this happen.

Moreover, Elijah passed out cookies to 40 cars and then went inside to celebrate his big day with a cookie cake.

On Facebook, Elijah’s mother, Rene Sprague wrote about the special day and said, “The way people love this kid amazes me. It has truly changed the way I live my life. Loving people with your whole heart, [judgments] aside and with no anticipation of rewards. Thank you to every single person that loves our Elijah. When the Lord’s restaurant opens for your birthday party, it makes the news.”

She hopes this story can inspire others and said, “This is super special to us. Elijah’s not going to graduate like our other kids. He’s not going to get married or have kids. So this is just a really cool experience to us for him to have this level of attention … it’s neat for people to recognize he’s a really cool kid. The community needs to realize this is a really special population of kids. They do have special needs, but they have so much to offer.”

We’re so happy Elijah got this opportunity and hope he had an amazing birthday.

