Get Up! News Roundup: Nike To Release The LeBron 16 ‘Equality’ Sneakers On MLK Day, Alicia Keys To Host The GRAMMY Awards & More

Get Up Erica
| 01.16.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Stellar Award nominations are in! It looks like Jonathan McReynolds is leading with 9 nominations and Koryn Hawthorne as well as many others received nominations too.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kirk Franklin will host the show and we can’t wait to hear who’s performing at the event.

SEE ALSO: National Museum Of African American History And Culture To Display LeBron James’ Equality Sneakers

In other news, Nike is ready to rollout LeBron James 16 sneakers. The black and white sneakers with the word “Equality” written on it will be released on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Netflix customers might see an increase on there bill soon. The streaming service has added tons of more content and will be charging almost an extra 18%.

Lastly, the GRAMMY Awards announced that Alicia Keys will be the host of the show. She currently is a coach on “The Voice” and is excited for this opportunity.

See photos of LeBron James below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up! News Roundup: Nike To Release The LeBron 16 ‘Equality’ Sneakers On MLK Day, Alicia Keys To Host The GRAMMY Awards & More was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 7 hours ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 5 days ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 7 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 7 days ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 1 week ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close