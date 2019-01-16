Get Up! News Roundup: Nike To Release The LeBron 16 ‘Equality’ Sneakers On MLK Day, Alicia Keys To Host The GRAMMY Awards & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Stellar Award nominations are in! It looks like Jonathan McReynolds is leading with 9 nominations and Koryn Hawthorne as well as many others received nominations too.

Kirk Franklin will host the show and we can’t wait to hear who’s performing at the event.

In other news, Nike is ready to rollout LeBron James 16 sneakers. The black and white sneakers with the word “Equality” written on it will be released on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Nike will release the LeBron 16 'Equality' on Martin Luther King Jr. Day https://t.co/StU4dH9ibU pic.twitter.com/s1n2FXx4YV — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 13, 2019

Netflix customers might see an increase on there bill soon. The streaming service has added tons of more content and will be charging almost an extra 18%.

Lastly, the GRAMMY Awards announced that Alicia Keys will be the host of the show. She currently is a coach on “The Voice” and is excited for this opportunity.

