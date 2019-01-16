Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

No one is perfect and we must remember that. GRIFF spoke about how it’s okay to be imperfect people because God is the only person that is.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

God knows what he does and if we look at the Bible he gave tasks to people that weren’t perfect. Just because you aren’t the smartest or most clever in the room doesn’t mean you aren’t valuable.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Get Prepared And Ready For Your Season

Moreover, Jacob was a cheater, Noah was a drunk and still God saw something in them and he sees the same value in us.

GRIFF wants us to remember that even with out flaws we can be life changing to someone else. He also admitted that with some of the wrong things he does wrong God still blesses him by being able to fulfill his passions in radio and comedy.

See photos of GRIFF below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: It’s Okay To Be Imperfect [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com