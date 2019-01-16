Mr. Griffin: It’s Okay To Be Imperfect [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 01.16.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

No one is perfect and we must remember that. GRIFF spoke about how it’s okay to be imperfect people because God is the only person that is.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

God knows what he does and if we look at the Bible he gave tasks to people that weren’t perfect. Just because you aren’t the smartest or most clever in the room doesn’t mean you aren’t valuable.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Get Prepared And Ready For Your Season

Moreover, Jacob was a cheater, Noah was a drunk and still God saw something in them and he sees the same value in us.

GRIFF wants us to remember that even with out flaws we can be life changing to someone else. He also admitted that with some of the wrong things he does wrong God still blesses him by being able to fulfill his passions in radio and comedy.

See photos of GRIFF below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

Mr. Griffin: It’s Okay To Be Imperfect [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 7 hours ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 5 days ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 7 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 7 days ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 1 week ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close