Stellar Awards 2019: The Nominees Are In!

The 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards is just around the corner and the nominees have been announced!

While Kirk Franklin was tapped to host again, Jonathan McReynolds leads with nine nominations. Maranda Curtis follow up with seven, Todd Dulaney six and others recognized include Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorn, The Walls Group, Tye Tribbett, Kelontae Gavin and a bunch more. Check out the full list of nominees below…

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group

– Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One

– Maranda Curtis, Open Heaven, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade

– Todd Dulaney, Your Great Name, Entertainment One

SONG OF THE YEAR

– Nobody Like You Lord, Maranda Curtis & Anthony Rachel, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade

– Not Lucky, I’m Loved , Jonathan McReynolds, Terrell Demetrius Wilson & Anna B. Warner, Entertainment One

– Won’t He Do It, Makeba Riddick, Richard Shelton & Loren Hill, RCA Inspiration

– You Know My Name (Live), Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Brenton Brown, Motown Gospel

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– Brian Courtney Wilson, A Great Work, Motown Gospel

– Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One

– Kelontae Gavin, The Higher Experience, MBE/Tyscot

– Tye Tribbett, The Bloody Win, Motown Gospel

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR*

– Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group

– Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable, RCA Inspiration

– Maranda Curtis, Open Heaven, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade

– Tasha Page-Lockhart, The Beautiful Project, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

– Tori Kelly, Hiding Place, Schoolboy/Capitol

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Donald Lawrence & Tri-City, Goshen 432 Hz, RCA Inspiration

– Isaiah D. Thomas and Elements of Praise, Still Here, Murchison Motion Pictures

– Judah Band, Gone Fishin’, Light Records

– The Walls Group, The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Cheryl Thomas Fortune, Simply Cheryl, LuDawn/Tyscot

– Jabari Johnson, Day of Redemption, Entertainment One

– Phil Thompson, My Worship, Phil Thompson Worship/JamesTown

– PJ Morgan, The Transparency Project, IDMV Music Group

CD OF THE YEAR

– Bible of Love, Snoop Dogg, RCA Inspiration

– Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One

– Open Heaven, Maranda Curtis, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade

– Your Great Name, Todd Dulaney, Entertainment One

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Run to the Altar, JH/Tyscot

– Dexter Walker & Zion Movement, Hope, IndieBlu Music

– The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, I Am Reminded: Live!, Brooklyn Tabernacle Music

– Vincent Tharpe and Kenosis, Super Excited, Empty Me Entertainment

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

– Jonathan McReynolds & Darryl “Lil Man” Howell, Make Room, Entertainment One

– Kirk Franklin, Ronald Hill, Phil Thornton, Clifton Lockhart, Tasha Page Lockhart, Myron Butler, Dontaniel Kimbrough, Zeek Listenbee, Cordell Walton, Edward “6Mile JP” Page, Charles “Ollie” Harris, Daniel Bryant, Bryan Popin & AyRon Lewis, The Beautiful Project, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

– Kirk Franklin, Ronald Hill, Warryn Campbell and Phil Thornton,The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

– Todd Dulaney & Dontaniel Jamel Kimbrough, Your Great Name, Entertainment One

CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Donald Lawrence & Tri-City, Goshen 432 Hz, RCA Inspiration

– God’s Chosen, God’s Chosen, Dream Label Group/Dream Gospel/GFavored Entertainment/Capitol Christian

– Judah Band, Gone Fishin’, Light Records

– The Walls Group, The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Gospel Legends, Resting Easy, Humility Music Group

– Jarrell Smalls & Company, A New Season, Southern Wave/Get Ready/SRT

– Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit/SRT/Shanachie

– Nu Tradition, Nu Tradition, Altmo Productions

CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One

– Kelontae Gavin, The Higher Experience, MBE/Tyscot

– Todd Dulaney, Your Great Name, Entertainment One

– Tye Tribbett, The Bloody Win, Motown Gospel

TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– Earnest Pugh, Survive, EPM/Black Smoke

– Jarrell Smalls, A New Season, Southern Wave/Get Read/SRT

– Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit/SRT/Shanachie

– VaShawn Mitchell, Cross Music, Tyscot

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– Benita Jones, The Evolution, IndieBlu Music

– Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable, RCA Inspiration

– Tasha Page-Lockhart, The Beautiful Project, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

– Tori Kelly, Hiding Place, Schoolboy/Capitol

TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group

– Maranda Curtis, Open Heaven, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade

– Shana Wilson-Williams, Everlasting, Shana Wilson Ministries/IndieBlu

– Tammi Haddon, Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir – Run to the Altar , JH/Tyscot

CONTEMPORARY CD OF THE YEAR

– Bible of Love, Snoop Dogg, RCA Inspiration

– Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One

– The Higher Experience, Kelontae Gavin, MBE/Tyscot

– Your Great Name, Todd Dulaney, Entertainment One

TRADITIONAL CD OF THE YEAR

– A New Season, Jarrell Smalls & Company, Southern Wave/Get Ready/SRT

– One Nation Under God, Jekalyn Carr, Lunjeal Music Group

– Run to the Altar, Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, JH/Tyscot

– The River, Keion D. Henderson, Eye Light Productions

URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

– Forever, Jason Nelson, RCA Inspiration

– Never Alone ft. Kirk Franklin, Tori Kelly, Schoolboy/Capitol

– Not Lucky, I’m Loved, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One

– Reckless Love, Israel Houghton, RCA Inspiration

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

– A Great Work, Matt Reed, Motown Gospel

– For My Good, G. Randy Weston, Light Records

– Won’t He Do It, Casey Cross, RCA Inspiration

– My Life; Grateful – Patrick Tohill, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Run to the Altar, JH/Tyscot

– Demetrius West & Jesus Promoters, ChoirOlogy: The Study of Choir Music, Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

– Dexter Walker & Zion Movement, Hope, IndieBlu Music

– The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, I Am Reminded: Live!, Brooklyn Tabernacle Music

CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Brent Jones & the Waco Community Choir, Open Your Mouth and Say Something, JDI Records

– Dr. Alyn E. Waller Presents Fresh Anointing, Totally, Enon Music Group

– New Direction, When All God’s Children Get Together, New Haven Records

– Vincent Tharpe and Kenosis, Super Excited, Empty Me Entertainment

SPECIAL EVENT CD OF THE YEAR

– Bible of Love, Snoop Dogg, RCA Inspiration

– Evidence, Elevation Collective, Elevation Worship Records

– The Best of Fred Hammond, Fred Hammond, Verity/Sony Music

– WOW Gospel 2018, Various Artists, RCA Inspiration

RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL CD OF THE YEAR

– BLSD, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Seaq Management

– God Knows, Flame, Clear Sight Music

– I Ain’t Preaching to the Choir, Miz Tiffany, Digistoric Music

– PRAISE, Emcee N.I.C.E., Gypsy City Music

YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

– Christian Bolar, Speak It, BGA Music Group

– Personal Praise, We are Personal Praise, RoBabies Records

– Pure N Heart, “Be You” 15 Years Unplugged, Music2ChangeU

– The Children Speak, Hey Young World, HOLYwood Records

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

– Gospel Legends, Resting Easy, Humility Music Group

– Jarrell Smalls & Company, A New Season, Southern Wave/Get Ready/SRT

– Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit / SRT/Shanachie

– The Wardlaw Brothers, Stand There, TWB Records

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

– Israel Houghton, Road to DeMaskUs, RCA Inspiration

– Justin Foster, Open Heaven, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade

– Keemon Leonard, Make Room, Entertainment One

– Octavious Holmes, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group

PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD OF THE YEAR

– Everlasting, Shana Wilson-Williams, Shana Wilson Ministries/IndieBlu

– Open Heaven, Maranda Curtis, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade

– The Higher Experience, Kelontae Gavin, MBE/Tyscot

– Your Great Name, Todd Dulaney, Entertainment One

*A tie in the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year category resulted in having 5 nominees

Stellar Awards 2019 goes down March 29 in Las Vegas! See photos from past shows below.

