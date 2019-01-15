Michael B. Jordan Surprises Students At High School In Hometown And Inspires Them To Follow Their Passion [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Michael B. Jordan is all about giving back to the community that raised him and recently surprised students in his hometown of Newark, NJ. The actor went to Barringer High School to talk to students involved in a program called the Future Project.

Moreover this program is to not only help, but empower students to go after their dreams and goals. According to ABC, a lot of these teens he spoke with are trying to pursue a career in the arts.

The event was sponsored by Coach, which Jordan is the new face of the brand’s menswear line.

Jordan on social media said, “Man nothing makes me happier than giving back whether it be my time, talent, or treasure. Had a complete blast working with @dreamdirectors & @coach at Barringer HS in my hometown of Newark, NJ. (Saw so much of myself in these students) These kids are some of the most talented & brightest and that keeps me enthused about the future. Keep Dreaming

PS: I use to give Barringer buckets back in the day while I was at Arts High .”

.@michaelb4jordan drops by hometown high school to surprise and mentor students pursuing careers the arts https://t.co/umhW9dWclA pic.twitter.com/ESPgp5ZffC — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

Furthermore in a lot of school districts funding for programs in the arts continue to get cut.

Jordan said, “Dreams are so important. The arts, manifest those emotions. They manifest … those dreams. You cut the arts out, you’re cutting kids’ ability … to dream.”

Lastly the “Black Panther” actor hopes that in the next couple of years he’s able to give these students a job.

See photos of Michael B. Jordan below.

