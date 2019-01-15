Get Up! News Roundup: Serena Williams Wins Her First Australian Open Match, Iyanla Vanzant Reveals She Turned Down To Help R. Kelly & More

| 01.15.19
In 2017, Serena Williams won the Australian Open while being pregnant. The tennis superstar returned to the court wearing a green romper and fishnet tights.

She defeated her opponent, Tatjana Maria and felt like this was one of the best games she’s ever played in life.

In other news, Gloria Allred recently announced that she will be representing several women that claim they were abused by R. Kelly. She claims that at least one of the girls allegedly was intimidated by the singer and is trying to silence her.

Lastly, Iyanla Vanzant normally is trying to fix peoples lives, but recently spoke out about someone she couldn’t work with. R. Kelly asked Vanzant for work, but mentioned he didn’t do the homework for her to help him.

See photos of Serena Williams below.

