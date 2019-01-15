GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord I Need Peace [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 01.15.19
GRIFF is asking for God to bring him peace. He’s in a zone right now where he isn’t picking up the phone as much and wants to get closer to God.

GRIFF plans on putting his phone on do not disturb more often and focus on things he wants to do.

Since finding his peace GRIFF has gotten more clarity and found unfinished work that he wants done. No one take offense if GRIFF doesn’t answer the phone because he’s got things to do.

GRIFF's Prayer: Lord I Need Peace [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

