Ericaism: Be Slow To Speak And Slow To Get Angry [VIDEO]

We live in a time of social media where a lot of time you’re talked about by other people and want to respond to them. Erica Campbell mentioned that we must regulate our emotions and check ourselves.

It’s not worth your energy to be mad and try to go back and forth with them. Erica believes if they want to say something ignorant than let them because it doesn’t make or break who you are.

She also spoke about how when we get angry it doesn’t make us more like God. Rise above and watch those words.

