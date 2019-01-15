CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Casey J To Release New Album, ‘The Gathering’

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ASCAP And Motown Gospel's Morning Glory Breakfast Reception For Stellar Gospel Awards Nominees

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

With the new year comes new music for award-winning gospel artist Casey J. The singer and songwriter is gearing up to release her sophomore album, The Gathering. It follows her 2015 release, The Truth, which featured her hit single, “I’m Yours.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Titled after her current single, The Gathering was recorded live in a park-like setting outside of Atlanta with a small group of worshippers. The 10-track album is said to “capture the beauty and power of corporate worship in an unrestrained, organic form and with an eclectic style that mixes gospel, pop and Americana influences.” 

SEE ALSO: Casey J Talks About Connecting With People Low In Faith During Pop Up Worship [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Casey J’s worship style and new album stemmed from pop-up events she and her team put on in public places. 

“We started to see something beautiful: An intersection between the Church and those who we are called to serve that reached beyond just our Sunday experiences,” she says. “From that grass grew a deep and solid purpose to create experiences that put all eyes on Him — both inside and outside of the church — and to write music that is the soundtrack to not only Sunday mornings on pews but Tuesday afternoons under the stars.” 

The Gathering will be available on Jan. 25, 2019. Take a listen to the title track below… 

 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Casey J To Release New Album, ‘The Gathering’ was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 19 hours ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 19 hours ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 6 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 6 days ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 7 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 1 week ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 1 week ago
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close