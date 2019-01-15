CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Pastor Gunned Down While Opening The Church Doors For Service

8 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Police Line Tape In London

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

The New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church is mourning the loss of their beloved pastor. According to ABC 13, while Pastor Anthony Longino was opening the church doors for Sunday service he was approached by two men.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Police say that 22-year-old Marquez and his friend shot and killed him then took off in the pastor’s truck. Marquez confessed to police and mentioned him and his friend planned to rob the pastor.

Longino was the head pastor for over two decades and we will continue to keep his family and this church in our prayers.

See 12 gospel artists who are also pastors below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

Pastor Gunned Down While Opening The Church Doors For Service was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 19 hours ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 19 hours ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 6 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 6 days ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 7 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 1 week ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 1 week ago
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close