Faith Walking: Fasting [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 01.14.19
Have you ever fasted? Erica Campbell spoke about this past weekend and how many people began fasting.

They had a guess panel to speak on fasting and instruct them on it. The word tells us that fasting is a time to pray, humble yourself, read the word and sacrifice.

Erica also mentioned that people that fast must also not carry attitudes. If you’re still mad and angry the fast is not helping your spirit and you’re just going hungry.

