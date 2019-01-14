Dr. Jamal Bryant Speaks About The Importance Of Helping Bennett College & How Morehouse College Helped Him

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Dr. Jamal Bryant is not only the new pastor of New Birth in Atlanta, but continues to be an activist for social injustice. He also is an advocate of supporting HBCU’s.

New Birth recently raised $16,000 to help out Bennett College. The HBCU could possibly lose it’s accreditation if they don’t pay $5 million by February 1st.

Moreover, Bryant is challenging other churches to help out these institutions so that the younger children can possibly go there.

Many don’t know this, but Bryant failed out of 11th grade and got his GED. He mentioned that in the beginning Erica read that he attended Oxford and Duke, but wouldn’t of gone to any of those schools without Morehouse College.

It was an HBCU that gave Bryant the opportunity and he wants the younger generations to have that same opportunity.

