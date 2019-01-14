Bath & Body Works Selling Classic 90s Scents

What’s old is new again.

Bath & Body Works is bringing back some of its classic scents like Plumeria, Cucumber Melon or Pearberry.

The retired scents are available in store and online. But, be sure to stock up. They’ll only be available until the sale ends on January 18th.

“We love to give the assortment a seasonal twist and bring back some new surprises for our customers,” a spokesperson told NBC TODAY. “Since we have to exit products in order to make room for new ones, we use our semi-annual sale to bring back some of those beloved fragrances.”

In addition to those already mentioned above, other classic scents include:

Twilight Woods

Cherry Blossom

Pink Cashmere

Brown Sugar & Fig

Country Apple

Cotton Blossom

White Tea & Ginger

Be Enchanted

Ahh, the memories!

