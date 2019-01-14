Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Stability Ball Chest Press

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates a routine that tone up the entire body. Watch the video up top to learn how to use jack squats, alternating forward lunge with bicep curls, high knees and the stability ball chest press for a full body workout.

Ready? Let’s move!

