Kanye West Allegedly Working On Gospel Event Titled “Sunday Service” [VIDEO]

Dw by Kanye West: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Despite what many say about Kanye West some think he’s a musical genius. This past weekend a video of Kanye surrounded by a gospel choir and Kid Cudi as they sang came out.

Moreover this gospel titled event was called “Sunday Service” and was a mini concert. According to Christian Post the choir sang soulfully and had certain gospel elements added to Kanye’s music.

SEE ALSO: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby On The Way

The footage was first released by his wife, Kim Kardashian West where she said, “Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories. Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring. See you next Sunday.”

Some of the music they sang were “Ghost Town,” Father Stretch My Hands” as well as “Heard ‘Em Say.”

The Christian hymn “I Fly Away” can also be heard during the performance.

Lastly at the beginning of the year Kanye tweeted, “We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us.”

We aren’t sure what Kanye is doing with “Sunday Service,” but we will keep you posted. Watch the full performance below.

See photos of Kanye West below.

Kanye West Allegedly Working On Gospel Event Titled “Sunday Service” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

