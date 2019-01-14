Kanye West Allegedly Working On Gospel Event Titled “Sunday Service” [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Despite what many say about Kanye West some think he’s a musical genius. This past weekend a video of Kanye surrounded by a gospel choir and Kid Cudi as they sang came out.

Moreover this gospel titled event was called “Sunday Service” and was a mini concert. According to Christian Post the choir sang soulfully and had certain gospel elements added to Kanye’s music.

The footage was first released by his wife, Kim Kardashian West where she said, “Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories. Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring. See you next Sunday.”

Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2019

Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring. See you next Sunday ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2019

Some of the music they sang were “Ghost Town,” Father Stretch My Hands” as well as “Heard ‘Em Say.”

The Christian hymn “I Fly Away” can also be heard during the performance.

Lastly at the beginning of the year Kanye tweeted, “We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us.”

We aren’t sure what Kanye is doing with “Sunday Service,” but we will keep you posted. Watch the full performance below.

