Lawmakers In Florida File Bill That Require Schools To Teach Courses On The Bible And Religion

In school students learn math, science, history and more. My Suncoast is reporting that a lawmaker in Jacksonville would like to pass a bill that schools will teach Bible as well as religion courses.

Democratic Representative Kimberly Daniels filed a HB195 in Jacksonville saying, “each school district to offer specified courses relating to religion, Hebrew Scriptures, and the Bible to certain students as elective courses.”

Moreover, if the bill is passed it will take effect on July 1st.

If you can recall, Daniel represents District 14 in Duval County. In the past she sponsored a bill that requires public schools to show their motto “In God We Trust” in places.

Nevertheless in March of 2018 that bill was passed and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott.

Daniels has fell into controversy by saying before, “If it wasn’t for slavery, I might be somewhere in Africa worshiping a tree.” As well as, “You can talk about the Holocaust, but the Jews own everything.”

