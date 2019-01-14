CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Congrat’s To Pastor Joshua Carmichael Our January Pastor Of The Month

15 reads
Leave a comment
Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Congratulations to Pastor Joshua Carmichael of Elevation Baptist Church West…  voted by you as the January Pastor Of The Month. Read more about Pastor Carmichael below and listen for the Powerminute to feature Pastor Carmichael.

Also we will join in with Elevation Baptist Church on a designated Sunday for a special presentation of the Pastor of the Month.  Stay tuned for more details.    Recognizing our local leaders we are The Light 103.9.

 

Pastor Joshua Carmichael
I would like to nominate My Pastor Joshua Carmichael of Elevation Baptist Church West on New Bern Avenue.Pastor Josh has a way of teaching the word of God he is an awesome younger leader that speaks so much life into the congregation in and out of the church setting. He has a strong passion for speaking to our youth he pours into them and is a big brother to those that need it most. Pastor Josh calls his church the church of Love and it is demonstrated from him and he keeps his leaders equipped to show the love to others as well. Not only is he a powerful man of God he a devoted husband and father , he has single handed swept the streets with his powerful ministry . We have been blessed by Carmichael Ministries they don’t just preach they teach .

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 3 days ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 5 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 5 days ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 6 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 6 days ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 7 days ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 1 week ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 2 weeks ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 2 weeks ago
01.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close