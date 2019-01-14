Congrat’s To Pastor Joshua Carmichael Our January Pastor Of The Month

Congratulations to Pastor Joshua Carmichael of Elevation Baptist Church West… voted by you as the January Pastor Of The Month. Read more about Pastor Carmichael below and listen for the Powerminute to feature Pastor Carmichael.

Also we will join in with Elevation Baptist Church on a designated Sunday for a special presentation of the Pastor of the Month. Stay tuned for more details. Recognizing our local leaders we are The Light 103.9.

Pastor Joshua Carmichael

I would like to nominate My Pastor Joshua Carmichael of Elevation Baptist Church West on New Bern Avenue.Pastor Josh has a way of teaching the word of God he is an awesome younger leader that speaks so much life into the congregation in and out of the church setting. He has a strong passion for speaking to our youth he pours into them and is a big brother to those that need it most. Pastor Josh calls his church the church of Love and it is demonstrated from him and he keeps his leaders equipped to show the love to others as well. Not only is he a powerful man of God he a devoted husband and father , he has single handed swept the streets with his powerful ministry . We have been blessed by Carmichael Ministries they don’t just preach they teach .

