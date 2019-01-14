Durham Rescue Mission Kicks Off “Operation Warm Shelter”

The Durham Rescue Mission has sent out two teams to known streets, wooded areas, and bridges to invite those outside in.

The initiative is called Operation Warm Shelter and it’s aim is to is to get those enduring homelessness off the streets while frigid temperatures pass through the area.

Ernie Mills Jr. with the Durham Rescue Mission says so far this weekend, 51 people have been invited to join those they are already servicing.

Right now, the mission is aiding over 470 men, women, and children so the center is about 70+ over their average which puts a pinch on the budget and food supply.

If you’d like to donate to those in need the mission is always accepting assistance.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: