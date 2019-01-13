CLOSE
Sunday School Review “Get Closer To God”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: SUBMIT TO GOD IN LOVE

Adult/Young Adult Topic: HUMILITY IN LOVE

Printed Text: James 4:1-10

 

KEY VERSE: James 4:8 (NIV)

Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded.

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

Destructive thoughts and desires lead to further destructive behavior. What can be done to break this cruel cycle? James asserts that loving and obeying God opens the door to God’s blessings and frees us from conflicts and disputes.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

For the Christian, conflict is an opportunity to reveal spiritual maturity of spiritual immaturity. Mature disciples are called to repent for attitudes and behaviors that keep them immersed in conflicts and disputes. We are drawn closer to God not when we retaliate, but when we respond in humility and in submission to God’s will. As Christians, we should recognize and avoid behaviors and attitudes that make us friends of the world and enemies of God.

PRAYER:

Dear God, help us to see the value of handling conflict from a spiritual perspective rather than from a fleshly perspective. As we interact with others, may the sweet perfume of your fragrance be released in the atmosphere so that they may know that you were here.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

