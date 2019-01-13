1 reads Leave a comment
Luke 14:10 (NKJV) But when you are invited, go and sit down in the lowest place, so that when he who invited you comes he may say to you, “Friend, go up higher”.
Explanation: Jesus teaches humbleness and humility. Have you ever been invited to a gathering and someone was asked to move for a person of higher honor? Don’t exhalt or elevate yourself to a higher plateau. Let those in authority recognize your worthiness—they will come and invite you to your rightful place. It is better to be asked up than to be asked to step down.
Scripture For The Week “Be Humble” was originally published on 955thelou.com
