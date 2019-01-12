Perhaps your friends have told you they’re going into the new year on a spiritual high. For some, that may mean stronger prayer, more steadfast believing in the faith or simply cutting out wasteful items. For others, it’s fasting and one of the more popular fasts is the Daniel Fast. We’ve covered the fast here before.

Movie star Chris Pratt told Today that he was set to begin his Daniel Fast, the 21-day fasting where one can only partake of fruits, vegetables and unleavened breads. The goal is to help bring fasters closer to their religious roots. “I feel as though I’ve been given an opportunity and a platform,” Pratt said last year. “I’m a person of faith; I believe there’s a reason I’ve been given this opportunity.

To be more in-depth, The Daniel Fast is specifically referenced in the Bible in two sections of the Book of Daniel: Daniel 1:12, which states, “Please test your servants for ten days, and let them give us vegetables [pulses] to eat and water to drink.

Below we’ve listed a few recipes that you can try to help during your own Daniel Fast if you’ve begun one. Alternatively, you can visit LiveStrong to see specifically what you can and can’t eat. Good luck to Chris!

RELATED: The Daniel Fast: Make Homemade Crackers

RELATED: The Daniel Fast: High Protein Breakfast Stir Fry

RELATED: The Daniel Fast: 3 Easy Habits For Food Preparation

Chris Pratt Speaks On His ’21-Day Daniel Fast’: “I’m A Person Of Faith” was originally published on praisehouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted January 11, 2019

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: