City Of Dallas Employee Launches Book Donation Drive For Children In Shelters [VIDEO]

Three small girls reading a children's book in autumn day.

Source: BraunS / Getty

We read books to help us learn, for entertainment and open up our imagination. According to Fox 4 News, a City of Dallas employee wants to help children in shelters have the opportunity to get their hand on reading material.

Moreover the employee, Carlton Duncan decided to start a book donation drive to get the reading materials needed.

Bob Sweeney, executive director of Dallas Life said, “We oftentimes see that child come in a little confused that they even have to be at a shelter. But then, maybe a few minutes later, they’ll sit up on that bed, open that book and be transformed to a place that lets them know things are gonna be okay.”

SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell’s Sister &amp; Niece Release Children’s Book, ‘It’s OK To Be Angry’

Furthermore, Iyeale Haggan, a mother who’s currently at Dallas Life shelter with her three children calls getting these books a godsend.

She said, “Can have that one second of whew … it kind of even, though it’s not you, you just watch them kind of release and just have no worries just laugh and play and just enjoy themselves even for a moments time.”

Nevertheless just the other day another batch of books were delivered to add to the collection.

Duncan said, “This is the first book that I read when I was young, which is The Hardy Boys: The House On The Cliff.” I always wanted to give back to the youth because I know how hard it is to get an education in an actual low income area.”

Dallas ISD Police Officer Victoria Tsalikis spoke about why she wanted to help out as she reflected on her childhood.

She said, “We didn’t get to go on a lot of family vacations, but one thing I always got to do to escape was read a book. So I felt like that’s something small and simple that every kid — every kid deserves a vacation and sometimes that vacation is simply through reading.”

If you would like to donate used or new books please deliver them to Dallas Life, which is located at 1100 Cadiz Street in downtown Dallas.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

City Of Dallas Employee Launches Book Donation Drive For Children In Shelters [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

