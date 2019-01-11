Ericaism: I Met An Angel [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

People always talk about how there are angels all around us. Some have saved our lives, watched over us while we travel and more.

Erica Campbell spoke about the day she met an angel while shopping. She was in her 30’s and was downtown LA when a homeless man approached her to ask for money.

Erica remembers his clothing being covered in dirt, but him having a beautiful smile and eyes. She reached in her bag and grabbed some dollars to give to him.

The man was so happy and the two departed each other. Erica went to turn around and the man was no longer there. She knew that day she not only got a test from God about helping people, but that she met an angel she’ll never forget.

