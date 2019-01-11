CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown

Trump Is Expected To Sign The Bill

0 reads
Leave a comment
View down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol Building...

Source: John Greim / Getty

Around 800,000 federal workers missed a paycheck on Friday, however, Congress has made sure that they will receive the income that they will have missed during the Government Shutdown.

Congress has passed a bill ensuring all federal employees will be compensation retroactively after the partial Government shutdown concludes.

On Thursday the Senate approved a bill unanimously and on Friday the House passed a bull requiring all employees including furloughed ones be paid as soon as possible once the Government reopens.

Donald Trump is expected to pass the bill. Friday, January 11th marked the 21st day of thr Partial Government shutdown, making it the longest in U.S. History.

Source: Fox 5 DC

WATCH: Tracy Green Talks Government Shutdown & Consumer Credit With Winston Chaney

READ: Government Shutdown: Assistance & Information

Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 hours ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 4 days ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 4 days ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 6 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 1 week ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 week ago
01.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close