Get Up Erica
Pastor Facing Prison Time For Stealing Almost $35,000 From Congregation

Former pastor, Donald Lee Reynolds is facing up to 10 years in prison after being accused of stealing nearly $35,000 from his congregation in North Dakota. According to Grand Forks Herald, Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court later this month at the Ramsey County District Court.

Moreover one complaint alleges that Reynolds not only submitted false charges, but also was given reimbursements for fraudulent purchases from 2004 to 2018.

In June, Reynolds decided to resign when he was confronted about the allegations.

Bishop Terry Brandt said, “Mr. Reynolds violated the trust of his congregation, his colleagues and that of this entire church,” Brandt said in his statement. “Mr. Reynolds violated the trust of his congregation, his colleagues and that of this entire church. Though this church proclaims and lives by God’s grace, this kind of betrayal has consequences. … I invite prayers for the High Plains Parish, Mr. Reynold’s friends and family, his former colleagues in ministry and even for Mr. Reynolds himself.”

