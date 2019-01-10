Get Up! News Roundup: Kevin Hart Is Over Talking About Hosting The Oscars, Regina Hall Makes History & More

| 01.10.19
Kevin Hart has been making headlines for weeks now over the Oscars. Many didn’t want him to host it for his past comments about the LGBTQ community.

Moreover during an interview with Michael Strahan, Kevin mentioned that he no longer wants to talk about it and at this moment hosting the Oscars isn’t for him.

In other news, Regina Hall is making history. She recently became the first Black woman to receive the New York Film Critics Circle’s award for Best Actress.

Lastly, Kamala Harris thinks it’s time for their to be an African American woman president. There is no word on if she will run, but we will keep you posted if she announces it.

