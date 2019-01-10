Faith Walking: Don’t Let Procrastination Stop You [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica Campbell is speaking about something we all struggle with at times, procrastination. We’re in a new year and some of our resolutions was to stop procrastinating.

Erica wants you to stop saying, “I can’t wait for 2020.”

We need to focus on what year we’re in now. Don’t get distracted by random things that steals your time and energy.

Remember that greatness is ahead and don’t let procrastination consume you.

