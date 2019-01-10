Are you ready for a good comedy? Well, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin have one for you! Do you remember the 2004 Jennifer Garner movie, 13 Going On 30? Where a 13-year-old turns into a 30-year-old woman? Well, Little is the same concept but in reverse. A 30 plus woman turns into her 13-year-old self and has to learn how to act.

This movie has a lot of hitmakers behind it. Will Packer is producing the movie, Tina Gordon (writer, Drumline) is directing and the screenplay is by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip). But this is the cool part of it, the idea is from Marsai Martin (Diane, Black-ish). Martin is one of the youngest executive producers, EVER! She is quoted as saying that she wants to become a legend. If she keeps going like this, she will become a legend!

Little hits theaters on April 12th.

Hall, Rae & Martin Are Going To Make You Laugh! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

