CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Dee-1 Says R. Kelly Isn’t The Only Artist People Should Mute [VIDEO]

5 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Dee-1 took to Instagram to share his thoughts on foul play in the music industry in light of a resurgence of #MuteRKelly protests following the premiere of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The rapper believes the fight shouldn’t stop with R. Kelly including wife beaters, people who glorify selling drugs and more. “Where do we draw the line?” he said. 

“As a consumer, I have no problem wanting not support anyone living foul off the mic or glorifying foulness on the mic. Internally though, I struggle..” he wrote under his video that further explained his thoughts. “Because i’m addicted to some of the same music I know is bad for us. And I want to be better. And I know that none of us is without sin, but I think it’s time for a massive shift in how we think about what we consume as well as the artists + messages we support.” 

Watch: 

Your thoughts? 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Dee-1 Says R. Kelly Isn’t The Only Artist People Should Mute [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 20 hours ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 20 hours ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 3 days ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 3 days ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 5 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 1 week ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 week ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 week ago
01.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close