Christians Calling DC Comics Jesus Christ Superhero “Blasphemous”

DC Comics is known for creating some of our favorite superheroes. According to The Christian Post some Christians are not happy with the new series “Second Coming.”
The comic shows Jesus Christ as a superhero, but telling a different story than what’s in the Bible. This series is written by Mark Russell and illustrated by Richard Pace.
Furthermore the writer decided to mix his own ideas into this comic.
Nevertheless the description of the comic says, “Witness the return of Jesus Christ, as He is sent on a most holy mission by God to learn what it takes to be the true messiah of mankind by becoming roommates with the world’s favorite savior: the all-powerful superhero Sun-Man, the Last Son of Krispex! But when Christ returns to earth, he’s shocked to discover what has become of his gospel — and now, he aims to set the record straight.”
Russell expressed in past interviews that the story is centered around God being upset with Jesus.
He said, “He sends Jesus down to learn from this superhero and they end up learning from each other. They learn the limitations of each other’s approach to the world and its problems.”
The “Second Coming” is set to debut in March.
