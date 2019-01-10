CLOSE
Roland Martin Headed To NCCU For Lecture Series

TV One Upfront Press Junket

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Award-winning journalist and political commentator Roland Martin will serve as keynote speaker at North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) Rock the Lyceum Lecture Series on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Martin’s appearance also commemorates the birthday of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., observed this year on Jan. 21.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in B.N. Duke Auditorium and is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Martin is a longtime journalist and contributor covering news on politics, sports, entertainment and culture. The Texas native began his career as a contributor to BET’s Sunday morning news program “Lead Story.” He currently serves as senior analyst for the “Tom Joyner Morning Show” and host and managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show to provide the African-American perspective on news, political analysis, entertainment, sports and culture.

Martin has written three books: “Listening to the Spirit Within: 50 Perspectives on Faith”; “Speak, Brother! A Black Man’s View of America”; and “The First: President Barack Obama’s Road to the White House as originally reported by Roland S. Martin.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas A&M University in 1991. Martin is also a recipient of several honorary degrees.

The Rock the Lyceum Lecture Series is hosted by NCCU’s Office of Student Engagement and Leadership and the Lyceum Committee. The 2018-2019 series will conclude on Feb. 20 with Amara La Negra, Latin-American singer and cast member of VH1’s “Love and Hip-Hop Miami.”

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Roland Martin Headed To NCCU For Lecture Series was originally published on foxync.com

