Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This Is Us’ As Beth’s Mother

Phylicia Rashad

Source: Time & Life Pictures / Getty 

For fans of This Is Us, the one couple that has endured to many is Sterling K. Brown‘s Randall and Susan Kelechi Watson‘s Beth. But there’s about to be a new introduction to a side of the Pearson family tree: Phylicia Rashad, best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of This Is Us as Beth’s mother!

The episode is centered around Beth’s backstory before she became part of America’s favorite TV couples. Kelechi Watson shared her joy of Rashad’s casting, posting “THIS!” in a post on Instagram.

Kelechi Watson and Rashad have been kindred spirits if you will. The two graduated from Howard University and Rashad handpicked Kelechi Watson to study Shakespeare in London!

This Is Us returns next Tuesday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This Is Us’ As Beth’s Mother was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

