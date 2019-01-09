CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Kirk Franklin & Rickey Smiley Join 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Jan 31st

1 reads
Leave a comment
20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Source: Provided: Super Bowl Gospel Celebration / Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

 

Get ready for an inspirational night of Praise at the 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration! Thursday, January 31 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

This is your invitation be a part of our LIVE BET TV taping with our star power line up of NFL players and award-winning musical guests who will make you shout for joy!

Get your tickets for Super Bowl Gospel TODAY and be a part of the Celebration! Go to http://www.superbowlgospel.com for more information

Gospel Super Bowl

Source: provided / Radio One

Gospel Super Bowl

Source: provided / Radio One

Gospel Super Bowl

Source: provided / Radio One

Gospel Super Bowl

Source: provided / Radio One

Kirk Franklin & Rickey Smiley Join 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Jan 31st was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 23 hours ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 23 hours ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 3 days ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 3 days ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 5 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 1 week ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 week ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 week ago
01.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close